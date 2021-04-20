Does HC2 Holdings' (NYSE:HCHC) Share Price Gain of 53% Match Its Business Performance?

It's been a soft week for HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) shares, which are down 14%. Taking a longer term view we see the stock is up over one year. In that time, it is up 53%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 58%.

Given that HC2 Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

HC2 Holdings actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 7.5%. The lacklustre gain of 53% over twelve months, is not a bad result given the falling revenue. We'd want to see progress to profitability before getting too interested in this stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:HCHC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 20th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of HC2 Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

HC2 Holdings shareholders have received returns of 53% over twelve months, which isn't far from the general market return. To take a positive view, the gain is pleasing, and it sure beats annualized TSR loss of 0.8%, which was endured over half a decade. While 'turnarounds seldom turn' there are green shoots for HC2 Holdings. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for HC2 Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

