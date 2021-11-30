Does Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Hawaiian Electric Industries's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Hawaiian Electric Industries had debt of US$2.47b, up from US$2.36b in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$228.2m, its net debt is less, at about US$2.24b.

How Healthy Is Hawaiian Electric Industries' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:HE Debt to Equity History November 30th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Hawaiian Electric Industries had liabilities of US$450.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$12.9b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$228.2m as well as receivables valued at US$5.38b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$7.74b.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$4.30b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Hawaiian Electric Industries would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Hawaiian Electric Industries's debt is 3.4 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 4.0 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. However, one redeeming factor is that Hawaiian Electric Industries grew its EBIT at 17% over the last 12 months, boosting its ability to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Hawaiian Electric Industries can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Hawaiian Electric Industries recorded free cash flow of 25% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

We'd go so far as to say Hawaiian Electric Industries's level of total liabilities was disappointing. But at least it's pretty decent at growing its EBIT; that's encouraging. It's also worth noting that Hawaiian Electric Industries is in the Electric Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Overall, we think it's fair to say that Hawaiian Electric Industries has enough debt that there are some real risks around the balance sheet. If all goes well, that should boost returns, but on the flip side, the risk of permanent capital loss is elevated by the debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Hawaiian Electric Industries has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

