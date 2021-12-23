Does Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Halozyme Therapeutics's Improving Profits

In business, though not in life, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS). So like a ray of sunshine through a gap in the clouds, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It is therefore awe-striking that Halozyme Therapeutics's EPS went from US$0.16 to US$2.91 in just one year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). The good news is that Halozyme Therapeutics is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 32.6 percentage points to 64%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:HALO Earnings and Revenue History December 23rd 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Halozyme Therapeutics's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Halozyme Therapeutics Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$5.6b company like Halozyme Therapeutics. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$53m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Is Halozyme Therapeutics Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Halozyme Therapeutics's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So to my mind Halozyme Therapeutics is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for Halozyme Therapeutics (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

