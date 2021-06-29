Does GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does GTY Technology Holdings Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2021 GTY Technology Holdings had US$26.7m of debt, an increase on US$11.5m, over one year. However, it does have US$17.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$8.76m.

How Strong Is GTY Technology Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:GTYH Debt to Equity History June 29th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, GTY Technology Holdings had liabilities of US$31.3m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$99.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$17.9m in cash and US$10.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$102.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since GTY Technology Holdings has a market capitalization of US$418.6m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if GTY Technology Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year GTY Technology Holdings wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 26%, to US$50m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly appreciate GTY Technology Holdings's revenue growth, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is not ideal. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$29m. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$8.1m of cash over the last year. So to be blunt we think it is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example GTY Technology Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.