Does GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does GTY Technology Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, GTY Technology Holdings had US$24.3m of debt, up from US$14.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$15.3m in cash leading to net debt of about US$9.00m.

A Look At GTY Technology Holdings' Liabilities

NasdaqCM:GTYH Debt to Equity History January 2nd 2022

The latest balance sheet data shows that GTY Technology Holdings had liabilities of US$31.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$99.0m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$15.3m and US$11.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$103.9m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

GTY Technology Holdings has a market capitalization of US$385.7m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine GTY Technology Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year GTY Technology Holdings wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 22%, to US$57m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

While we can certainly appreciate GTY Technology Holdings's revenue growth, its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is not ideal. Indeed, it lost US$28m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$4.4m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we do consider the stock to be risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for GTY Technology Holdings you should be aware of.

