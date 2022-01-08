Does Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Groupon's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Groupon had debt of US$323.0m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$425.7m over a year. But it also has US$476.8m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$153.8m net cash.

How Healthy Is Groupon's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:GRPN Debt to Equity History January 8th 2022

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Groupon had liabilities of US$608.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$330.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$476.8m as well as receivables valued at US$42.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$419.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Groupon is worth US$699.4m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Groupon also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Notably, Groupon made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of US$40m in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Groupon can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Groupon has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last year, Groupon burned a lot of cash. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing up

While Groupon does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$153.8m. Despite the cash, we do find Groupon's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow concerning, so we're not particularly comfortable with the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Groupon .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

