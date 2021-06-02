Does Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Granite Construction's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Granite Construction had US$327.9m of debt at March 2021, down from US$373.1m a year prior. However, it does have US$639.5m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$311.6m.

How Healthy Is Granite Construction's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:GVA Debt to Equity History June 2nd 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Granite Construction had liabilities of US$1.00b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$442.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$639.5m as well as receivables valued at US$660.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$142.6m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Granite Construction has a market capitalization of US$1.89b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Granite Construction boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We also note that Granite Construction improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$62m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Granite Construction can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Granite Construction may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Granite Construction actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Granite Construction's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$311.6m. The cherry on top was that in converted 381% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$236m. So we don't have any problem with Granite Construction's use of debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Granite Construction you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

