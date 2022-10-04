Does Graco (NYSE:GGG) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Graco Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Graco had US$130.5m of debt in July 2022, down from US$163.1m, one year before. But it also has US$413.4m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$282.8m net cash. NYSE:GGG Debt to Equity History October 4th 2022

How Healthy Is Graco's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Graco had liabilities of US$424.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$222.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$413.4m and US$373.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$139.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Graco's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$10.4b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, Graco boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Fortunately, Graco grew its EBIT by 4.0% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Graco's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Graco may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Graco recorded free cash flow worth 62% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Graco has net cash of US$282.8m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we don't think Graco's use of debt is risky. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Graco, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.