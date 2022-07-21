Does Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Globant Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2022, Globant had US$11.4m of debt, up from US$1.48m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$370.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$358.7m net cash.

NYSE:GLOB Debt to Equity History July 21st 2022

How Healthy Is Globant's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Globant had liabilities of US$344.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$168.6m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$370.1m as well as receivables valued at US$419.5m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$276.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Globant has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Globant boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Globant has boosted its EBIT by 68%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Globant can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Globant has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Globant recorded free cash flow of 43% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Globant has US$358.7m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. And we liked the look of last year's 68% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Globant's use of debt is risky. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Globant's earnings per share history for free.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

