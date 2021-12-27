Does Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Globant's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Globant had US$2.63m of debt at September 2021, down from US$78.6m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$482.6m in cash, so it actually has US$480.0m net cash.

A Look At Globant's Liabilities

NYSE:GLOB Debt to Equity History December 27th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Globant had liabilities of US$327.3m due within a year, and liabilities of US$184.9m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$482.6m as well as receivables valued at US$354.4m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$324.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Globant could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Globant has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Globant has boosted its EBIT by 66%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Globant's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Globant has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent three years, Globant recorded free cash flow of 39% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Globant has net cash of US$480.0m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 66% year-on-year EBIT growth. So we don't think Globant's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Globant is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

