Does Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Global Ship Lease Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Global Ship Lease has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, Global Ship Lease's EPS soared from US$0.48 to US$0.70, in just one year. That's a impressive gain of 45%.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Global Ship Lease's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 6.5% to US$285m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:GSL Earnings and Revenue History June 27th 2021

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Global Ship Lease?

Are Global Ship Lease Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Global Ship Lease insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. With a whopping US$66m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. At 8.8% of the company, the co-investment by insiders gives me confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Should You Add Global Ship Lease To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Global Ship Lease's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Global Ship Lease (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

Although Global Ship Lease certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

