Does Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Geron's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Geron had debt of US$34.7m, up from US$23.9m in one year. But it also has US$176.1m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$141.5m net cash.

NasdaqGS:GERN Debt to Equity History January 31st 2022

A Look At Geron's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Geron had liabilities of US$38.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$39.1m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$176.1m and US$610.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$99.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Geron is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Geron has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Geron can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Since Geron doesn't have significant operating revenue, shareholders may be hoping it comes up with a great new product, before it runs out of money.

So How Risky Is Geron?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Geron lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$86m and booked a US$108m accounting loss. But at least it has US$141.5m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Geron (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

