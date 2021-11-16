Does Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Gentherm Carry?

As you can see below, Gentherm had US$40.0m of debt at September 2021, down from US$195.6m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$195.1m in cash, so it actually has US$155.1m net cash.

How Healthy Is Gentherm's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:THRM Debt to Equity History November 16th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Gentherm had liabilities of US$215.4m due within a year, and liabilities of US$73.1m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$195.1m in cash and US$217.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$124.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Gentherm could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Gentherm has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, Gentherm grew its EBIT by 91% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Gentherm's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Gentherm has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Gentherm recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 97% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Gentherm has US$155.1m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 97% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$112m. So is Gentherm's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. Another factor that would give us confidence in Gentherm would be if insiders have been buying shares: if you're conscious of that signal too, you can find out instantly by clicking this link.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.