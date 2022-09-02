Does GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is GDS Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2022, GDS Holdings had CN¥30.8b of debt, up from CN¥19.1b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of CN¥9.16b, its net debt is less, at about CN¥21.7b. NasdaqGM:GDS Debt to Equity History September 2nd 2022

How Healthy Is GDS Holdings' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that GDS Holdings had liabilities of CN¥12.0b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥37.4b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥9.16b as well as receivables valued at CN¥3.07b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥37.2b.

Given this deficit is actually higher than the company's market capitalization of CN¥33.1b, we think shareholders really should watch GDS Holdings's debt levels, like a parent watching their child ride a bike for the first time. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

GDS Holdings shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (6.1), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 0.32 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Given the debt load, it's hardly ideal that GDS Holdings's EBIT was pretty flat over the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if GDS Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, GDS Holdings saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, GDS Holdings's interest cover left us tentative about the stock, and its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But at least its EBIT growth rate is not so bad. After considering the datapoints discussed, we think GDS Holdings has too much debt. That sort of riskiness is ok for some, but it certainly doesn't float our boat. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for GDS Holdings you should know about.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

