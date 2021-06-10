Does Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Gates Industrial's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Gates Industrial had debt of US$2.69b at the end of April 2021, a reduction from US$3.01b over a year. On the flip side, it has US$447.4m in cash leading to net debt of about US$2.24b.

How Healthy Is Gates Industrial's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:GTES Debt to Equity History June 10th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Gates Industrial had liabilities of US$756.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.39b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$447.4m in cash and US$848.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$2.85b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Gates Industrial is worth US$5.30b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While Gates Industrial's debt to EBITDA ratio (3.9) suggests that it uses some debt, its interest cover is very weak, at 2.4, suggesting high leverage. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. However, one redeeming factor is that Gates Industrial grew its EBIT at 12% over the last 12 months, boosting its ability to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Gates Industrial can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Gates Industrial recorded free cash flow worth 59% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Both Gates Industrial's interest cover and its net debt to EBITDA were discouraging. But its not so bad at converting EBIT to free cash flow. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Gates Industrial is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Gates Industrial has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

