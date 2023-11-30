Does Gap Stock Have More Room To Run After Rising 67% This Year?

Note: Gap’s FY’22 ended on January 28, 2023.
After almost a 67% increase year-to-date (YTD), at the current price of around $19 per share, we believe Gap Inc. stock (NYSE: GPS), a specialty retailer selling casual apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Old Navy, and Banana Republic brands – is appropriately priced. GPS stock has increased from around $11 to $19 YTD, largely outperforming the broader indices, with the S&P growing about 19% over the same period. Gap saw a new permanent CEO in late August after being without one since the summer of 2022. In addition, Gap also saw better-than-expected Q3 results, which led to this stock rise. The company’s revenue fell 6% year-over-year (y-o-y) to $3.8 billion, beating the market expectations by $190 million. Its bottom line fell 23% y-o-y to $0.59 but beat consensus estimates by 39 cents. The retailer’s Q3 gross margin of 41.3% was a 260 basis point improvement compared to the same period last year – adjusted for the impairment of the Yeezy business in 2022. The company is generating better gross margins because it is being less promotional. In part, that is due to management’s resolution of its inventory problem (inventories down 22% y-o-y in Q3). The company was overstocked last year because consumer spending slowed, so management cut prices to move products out.
It should also be noted that Gap’s comparable sales declined 2% in Q3 – with store sales decreasing 6% compared to Q3 FY22 and online sales falling 8% compared to last year. The retailer’s online sales represented only 38% of total net sales. Segment wise, Old Navy, which makes up more than half of the company’s revenue, saw comps grow 1%, whereas comps were down 1% at Gap. The namesake brand is almost getting close to turning positive since underperforming locations have been closed. However, Banana Republic (comps down 8%) and Athleta (-19%) brands still continue to struggle. The positive here is that both Banana Republic and Athleta brands account for less than 20% of the total company business.
|Returns
|Nov 2023
MTD [1]
|2023
YTD [1]
|2017-23
Total [2]
|GPS Return
|47%
|67%
|-16%
|S&P 500 Return
|9%
|19%
|104%
|Trefis Reinforced Value Portfolio
|8%
|27%
|553%
[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 11/27/2023
[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016
