Does G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is G-III Apparel Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, G-III Apparel Group had US$521.4m of debt, at April 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, it also had US$438.4m in cash, and so its net debt is US$83.0m.

NasdaqGS:GIII Debt to Equity History July 22nd 2022

How Strong Is G-III Apparel Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that G-III Apparel Group had liabilities of US$452.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$707.5m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$438.4m in cash and US$573.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$147.5m.

Of course, G-III Apparel Group has a market capitalization of US$1.07b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

G-III Apparel Group's net debt is only 0.24 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 2k times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. In addition to that, we're happy to report that G-III Apparel Group has boosted its EBIT by 71%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if G-III Apparel Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, G-III Apparel Group recorded free cash flow worth 62% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

The good news is that G-III Apparel Group's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that G-III Apparel Group is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So we're not worried about the use of a little leverage on the balance sheet. We'd be very excited to see if G-III Apparel Group insiders have been snapping up shares. If you are too, then click on this link right now to take a (free) peek at our list of reported insider transactions.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

