Does Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Fulgent Genetics Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2021, Fulgent Genetics had US$15.0m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has US$409.8m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$394.7m net cash.

A Look At Fulgent Genetics' Liabilities

NasdaqGM:FLGT Debt to Equity History June 27th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Fulgent Genetics had liabilities of US$196.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$987.0k due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$409.8m in cash and US$219.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$431.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Fulgent Genetics is taking a careful approach to debt. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. Succinctly put, Fulgent Genetics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, Fulgent Genetics turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of US$567m. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Fulgent Genetics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Fulgent Genetics has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent year, Fulgent Genetics recorded free cash flow worth 57% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Fulgent Genetics has US$394.7m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So is Fulgent Genetics's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Fulgent Genetics you should be aware of, and 2 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

