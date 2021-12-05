Does Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Fulgent Genetics Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Fulgent Genetics had US$21.1m of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$470.0m in cash, so it actually has US$448.9m net cash.

How Strong Is Fulgent Genetics' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:FLGT Debt to Equity History December 5th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Fulgent Genetics had liabilities of US$147.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$13.1m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$470.0m and US$125.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$435.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that Fulgent Genetics has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Fulgent Genetics has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, Fulgent Genetics grew its EBIT by 1,089% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Fulgent Genetics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Fulgent Genetics may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last two years, Fulgent Genetics produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 66% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Fulgent Genetics has net cash of US$448.9m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 1,089% over the last year. So is Fulgent Genetics's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Fulgent Genetics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

