Does Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Fresh Del Monte Produce Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Fresh Del Monte Produce had US$592.3m in debt in January 2021; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$16.5m, its net debt is less, at about US$575.8m.

How Healthy Is Fresh Del Monte Produce's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:FDP Debt to Equity History April 16th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Fresh Del Monte Produce had liabilities of US$554.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$988.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$16.5m and US$403.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$1.12b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$1.38b. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.2 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 4.0 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Another concern for investors might be that Fresh Del Monte Produce's EBIT fell 20% in the last year. If things keep going like that, handling the debt will about as easy as bundling an angry house cat into its travel box. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Fresh Del Monte Produce's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Fresh Del Monte Produce recorded free cash flow worth 66% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

Mulling over Fresh Del Monte Produce's attempt at (not) growing its EBIT, we're certainly not enthusiastic. But at least it's pretty decent at converting EBIT to free cash flow; that's encouraging. Once we consider all the factors above, together, it seems to us that Fresh Del Monte Produce's debt is making it a bit risky. Some people like that sort of risk, but we're mindful of the potential pitfalls, so we'd probably prefer it carry less debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Fresh Del Monte Produce you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

