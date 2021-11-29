Does Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Forrester Research Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Forrester Research had debt of US$99.4m at the end of September 2021, a reduction from US$111.4m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$146.4m in cash, so it actually has US$47.0m net cash.

How Healthy Is Forrester Research's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:FORR Debt to Equity History November 29th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Forrester Research had liabilities of US$276.8m due within a year, and liabilities of US$176.8m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$146.4m in cash and US$52.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$255.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Forrester Research has a market capitalization of US$1.11b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Forrester Research also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Forrester Research has boosted its EBIT by 40%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Forrester Research can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Forrester Research may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Forrester Research actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

Although Forrester Research's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$47.0m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$92m, being 218% of its EBIT. So is Forrester Research's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 1 warning sign with Forrester Research , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.