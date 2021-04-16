Does Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Ford Motor's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Ford Motor had US$161.3b of debt, at December 2020, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$30.8b, its net debt is less, at about US$130.5b.

How Healthy Is Ford Motor's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:F Debt to Equity History April 16th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ford Motor had liabilities of US$97.2b due within a year, and liabilities of US$139.3b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$30.8b as well as receivables valued at US$3.42b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$202.3b.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$48.6b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, Ford Motor would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Ford Motor's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Ford Motor had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 18%, to US$127b. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

While Ford Motor's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$2.5b. If you consider the significant liabilities mentioned above, we are extremely wary of this investment. Of course, it may be able to improve its situation with a bit of luck and good execution. But we think that is unlikely since it is low on liquid assets, and made a loss of US$1.3b in the last year. So while it's not wise to assume the company will fail, we do think it's risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ford Motor (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

