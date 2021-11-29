Does First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

First Northwest Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Who among us would not applaud First Northwest Bancorp's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 49%, compound, over the last three years? Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of First Northwest Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note First Northwest Bancorp's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 37% to US$68m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGM:FNWB Earnings and Revenue History November 29th 2021

Since First Northwest Bancorp is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$165m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are First Northwest Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

In the last twelve months First Northwest Bancorp insiders spent US$41k on stock; good news for shareholders. This might not be a huge sum, but it's well worth noting anyway, given the complete lack of selling. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Norman Tonina for US$31k worth of shares, at about US$18.28 per share.

I do like that insiders have been buying shares in First Northwest Bancorp, but there is more evidence of shareholder friendly management. I refer to the very reasonable level of CEO pay. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like First Northwest Bancorp with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$1.1m.

The First Northwest Bancorp CEO received US$746k in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add First Northwest Bancorp To Your Watchlist?

First Northwest Bancorp's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The company can also boast of insider buying, and reasonable remuneration for the CEO. The strong EPS growth suggests First Northwest Bancorp may be at an inflection point. For those chasing fast growth, then, I'd suggest to stock merits monitoring. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for First Northwest Bancorp (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

