Does FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is FibroGen's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that FibroGen had US$17.9m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$486.4m in cash, so it actually has US$468.5m net cash.

NasdaqGS:FGEN Debt to Equity History February 12th 2022

A Look At FibroGen's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that FibroGen had liabilities of US$209.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$296.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$486.4m as well as receivables valued at US$44.0m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$24.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to FibroGen's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$1.45b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, FibroGen boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine FibroGen's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year FibroGen wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 138%, to US$284m. So its pretty obvious shareholders are hoping for more growth!

So How Risky Is FibroGen?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year FibroGen had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$66m and booked a US$215m accounting loss. But the saving grace is the US$468.5m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Importantly, FibroGen's revenue growth is hot to trot. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for FibroGen you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

