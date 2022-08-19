Does FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is FedEx's Net Debt?

As you can see below, FedEx had US$19.8b of debt, at May 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$6.90b, its net debt is less, at about US$12.9b. NYSE:FDX Debt to Equity History August 19th 2022

How Strong Is FedEx's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that FedEx had liabilities of US$14.3b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$46.8b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$6.90b in cash and US$11.9b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$42.3b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its very significant market capitalization of US$61.0b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on FedEx's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

With net debt sitting at just 1.3 times EBITDA, FedEx is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 9.4 times the interest expense over the last year. It is just as well that FedEx's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 24% over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine FedEx's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, FedEx recorded free cash flow of 39% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Mulling over FedEx's attempt at (not) growing its EBIT, we're certainly not enthusiastic. But at least it's pretty decent at covering its interest expense with its EBIT; that's encouraging. Once we consider all the factors above, together, it seems to us that FedEx's debt is making it a bit risky. Some people like that sort of risk, but we're mindful of the potential pitfalls, so we'd probably prefer it carry less debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for FedEx you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

