Does Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Extreme Networks Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Extreme Networks had debt of US$349.5m at the end of December 2020, a reduction from US$365.7m over a year. On the flip side, it has US$184.0m in cash leading to net debt of about US$165.6m.

How Strong Is Extreme Networks' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:EXTR Debt to Equity History April 16th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Extreme Networks had liabilities of US$422.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$505.7m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$184.0m and US$128.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$615.7m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Extreme Networks has a market capitalization of US$1.16b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Extreme Networks's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Extreme Networks made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$903m, which is a fall of 12%. That's not what we would hope to see.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Extreme Networks's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost US$26m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. For example, we would not want to see a repeat of last year's loss of US$77m. In the meantime, we consider the stock very risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Extreme Networks (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

