Does Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Exagen's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Exagen had US$27.1m of debt, at June 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$112.6m in cash, so it actually has US$85.5m net cash.

A Look At Exagen's Liabilities

NasdaqGM:XGN Debt to Equity History November 11th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Exagen had liabilities of US$8.27m due within a year, and liabilities of US$28.7m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$112.6m as well as receivables valued at US$8.78m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$84.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Exagen's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Succinctly put, Exagen boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Exagen's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Exagen wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 19%, to US$47m. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Exagen?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And we do note that Exagen had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$16m of cash and made a loss of US$20m. But the saving grace is the US$85.5m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Exagen has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

