Does Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Evolus's Debt?

As you can see below, Evolus had US$20.0m of debt at September 2021, down from US$114.2m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$107.8m in cash, leading to a US$87.8m net cash position.

How Healthy Is Evolus' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:EOLS Debt to Equity History November 25th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Evolus had liabilities of US$71.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$46.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$107.8m as well as receivables valued at US$13.3m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$3.27m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Having regard to Evolus' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$336.8m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Succinctly put, Evolus boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Evolus can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Evolus reported revenue of US$86m, which is a gain of 54%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Evolus?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Evolus had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$27m and booked a US$139m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$87.8m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Evolus's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Evolus has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

