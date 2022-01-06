Does Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Euroseas's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Euroseas had US$59.5m of debt at September 2021, down from US$75.6m a year prior. However, it does have US$5.88m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$53.6m.

How Healthy Is Euroseas' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:ESEA Debt to Equity History January 6th 2022

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Euroseas had liabilities of US$21.6m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$44.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$5.88m in cash and US$2.75m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$57.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Euroseas has a market capitalization of US$185.9m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Euroseas's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.9 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 10.1 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Pleasingly, Euroseas is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 453% gain in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Euroseas's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Euroseas saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

Based on what we've seen Euroseas is not finding it easy, given its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow, but the other factors we considered give us cause to be optimistic. In particular, we are dazzled with its EBIT growth rate. When we consider all the factors mentioned above, we do feel a bit cautious about Euroseas's use of debt. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Euroseas that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

