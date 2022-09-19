Does Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Equifax's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Equifax had US$5.69b of debt, an increase on US$3.88b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$223.6m, its net debt is less, at about US$5.46b. NYSE:EFX Debt to Equity History September 19th 2022

How Strong Is Equifax's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Equifax had liabilities of US$2.63b due within a year, and liabilities of US$4.77b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$223.6m as well as receivables valued at US$892.9m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$6.28b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Equifax is worth a massive US$22.4b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With net debt to EBITDA of 3.2 Equifax has a fairly noticeable amount of debt. On the plus side, its EBIT was 7.5 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 3.2. If Equifax can keep growing EBIT at last year's rate of 16% over the last year, then it will find its debt load easier to manage. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Equifax can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, Equifax's free cash flow amounted to 37% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

Both Equifax's ability to to grow its EBIT and its interest cover gave us comfort that it can handle its debt. On the other hand, its net debt to EBITDA makes us a little less comfortable about its debt. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about Equifax's debt levels. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Equifax .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

