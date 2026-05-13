Does Epidiolex Make Jazz Pharmaceuticals a Unique Cannabis Stock?

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ continues to stand apart from traditional cannabis companies. While most cannabis operators remain heavily dependent on recreational marijuana trends, the company participates in the market through its blockbuster drug Epidiolex — an FDA-approved cannabidiol (CBD) therapy for severe forms of epilepsy.

As the market for medical cannabis evolves, Jazz’s early entry and growing footprint in cannabinoid-based therapeutics could support long-term growth opportunities for the company.

Let's take a closer look at JAZZ’s prospects and challenges from an investor's standpoint.

Epidiolex Delivers Another Strong Quarter for JAZZ

Since joining Jazz’s portfolio, Epidiolex has evolved into one of its most important growth engines. This CBD-derived drug — approved to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome and tuberous sclerosis complex — accounts for nearly a quarter of the company’s total product sales. The drug was originally developed by GW Pharmaceuticals, a pioneer in cannabis-derived therapies, which Jazz acquired in a landmark $7.2 billion deal in 2021.

In the first quarter of 2026, Epidiolex generated nearly $250 million in sales, reflecting 15% year-over-year growth driven by continued strong demand and rising patient volumes. Jazz is also continuing to expand the drug’s reach among adult patients and within long-term care settings, which management views as a significant near-term growth opportunity. During theearnings call the company highlighted that its Nurse Navigator program has helped improve patient persistence and remains an important part of its commercial strategy.

Jazz is also pursuing international expansion opportunities for Epidiolex. Alongside its first-quarter results, the company announced a partnership with Nippon Zoki to support the potential commercialization of the drug in Japan following the ongoing clinical studies and possible regulatory approval.

Jazz has also reduced the long-term risk profile of its cannabis-derived revenue stream. During its fourth-quarterearnings call the company disclosed that it has resolved nearly all outstanding ANDA litigations related to Epidiolex, extending patent protection into the late 2030s. The settlement meaningfully improves revenue visibility and limits the near-to-medium-term threat from generic competition.

JAZZ Relies on More Than Its Cannabis Franchise

While Epidiolex remains central to Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ cannabis narrative, the company’s broader commercial portfolio provides an additional layer of stability that many cannabis-focused companies lack.

Its neuroscience business continues to generate solid cash flows through the sleep-disorder franchise led by Xywav, a lower-sodium oxybate therapy approved for narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. The drug has steadily gained market share as physicians increasingly shift toward lower-sodium treatment options for patients managing long-term sleep disorders. In the first quarter of 2026, Xywav sales climbed 18% year over year to more than $408 million, supported by continued patient additions and strong prescription demand.

At the same time, Jazz has been expanding its oncology footprint, which is becoming an increasingly important contributor to overall growth. The company now markets multiple cancer therapies, including Zepzelca, Ziihera and Modeyso. Collectively, oncology revenues increased 45% year over year in the first quarter, driven by new product launches and broader adoption across existing indications.

Pipeline Risks Remain for JAZZ

Despite strong commercial execution across its core franchises, Jazz Pharmaceuticals continues to face development and pipeline-related risks.

The company suffered a setback last year after discontinuing suvecaltamide in essential tremor and Parkinson’s disease tremor. The decision followed disappointing mid-stage trial results in which the candidate failed to achieve both primary and key secondary study endpoints.

Jazz has also encountered challenges in other neuroscience programs. In late 2023, the company reported unfavorable mid-stage data for its FAAH inhibitor candidate, JPZ150, which was being evaluated as a treatment for adults with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

JAZZ’s Stock Price Performance & Estimates

Shares of Jazz have risen 34% year to date against the industry’s 0.5% fall, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimate trends, however, paint a mixed picture. Over the past 7 days, EPS estimates for 2026 have moved north, while those for 2027 have remained consistent.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Still, these metrics compare favorably with pure-play cannabis companies, such as Tilray Brands TLRY and Verano Holdings VRNO, both of which have experienced sharper share price volatility and continued downward pressure on earnings expectations amid industry-wide challenges.

How to Play the Stock?

While pipeline and clinical execution remain important watch points, Jazz Pharmaceuticals appears better positioned than most cannabis-linked companies due to the strength of its diversified commercial portfolio. The company’s neuroscience and oncology businesses continue to generate substantial recurring cash flows, while Epidiolex offers targeted exposure to the growing medical cannabis market.

Importantly, the investment thesis around Jazz is not dependent on broad recreational cannabis legalization or sweeping U.S. policy reform. Epidiolex is already an established commercial product with regulatory approvals, reimbursement support and patent protection extending into the late 2030s. These factors help reduce some of the uncertainty that continues to weigh on many traditional cannabis operators.

With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JAZZ may appeal to investors looking to retain a relatively lower-risk exposure to cannabinoid-based therapeutics rather than opting for a pure-play cannabis investment.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.