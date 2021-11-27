Does EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does EHang Holdings Carry?

As you can see below, EHang Holdings had CN¥30.0m of debt at June 2021, down from CN¥41.1m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds CN¥406.5m in cash, so it actually has CN¥376.5m net cash.

How Strong Is EHang Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:EH Debt to Equity History November 27th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that EHang Holdings had liabilities of CN¥124.3m due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥68.4m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥406.5m as well as receivables valued at CN¥111.8m due within 12 months. So it actually has CN¥325.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that EHang Holdings could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, EHang Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine EHang Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year EHang Holdings wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 12%, to CN¥161m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is EHang Holdings?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year EHang Holdings had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through CN¥141m of cash and made a loss of CN¥186m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of CN¥376.5m. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - EHang Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

