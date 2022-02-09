Does EDAP TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does EDAP TMS Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 EDAP TMS had €6.63m of debt, an increase on €2.68m, over one year. However, it does have €45.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of €38.8m.

NasdaqGM:EDAP Debt to Equity History February 9th 2022

A Look At EDAP TMS' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that EDAP TMS had liabilities of €14.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €10.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €45.4m as well as receivables valued at €10.2m due within 12 months. So it actually has €29.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that EDAP TMS could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, EDAP TMS boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, EDAP TMS turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of €146k. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if EDAP TMS can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While EDAP TMS has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, EDAP TMS actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case EDAP TMS has €38.8m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 2,949% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in €4.3m. So we don't think EDAP TMS's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for EDAP TMS you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

