Does Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Eagle Materials's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Eagle Materials had US$1.01b of debt in June 2021, down from US$1.49b, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$306.5m, its net debt is less, at about US$702.5m.

How Healthy Is Eagle Materials' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:EXP Debt to Equity History October 5th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Eagle Materials had liabilities of US$189.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.31b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$306.5m as well as receivables valued at US$187.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.01b.

Of course, Eagle Materials has a market capitalization of US$5.67b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Eagle Materials's net debt is only 1.3 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 11.6 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Also positive, Eagle Materials grew its EBIT by 23% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Eagle Materials's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the last three years, Eagle Materials actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Eagle Materials's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its interest cover is also very heartening. Zooming out, Eagle Materials seems to use debt quite reasonably; and that gets the nod from us. After all, sensible leverage can boost returns on equity. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Eagle Materials is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

