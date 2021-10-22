Does DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does DuPont de Nemours Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that DuPont de Nemours had US$10.6b of debt in June 2021, down from US$19.2b, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$3.96b in cash leading to net debt of about US$6.66b.

A Look At DuPont de Nemours' Liabilities

NYSE:DD Debt to Equity History October 22nd 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, DuPont de Nemours had liabilities of US$3.94b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$14.4b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$3.96b in cash and US$2.83b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$11.6b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

DuPont de Nemours has a very large market capitalization of US$37.8b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 1.2 and interest cover of 3.4 times, it seems to us that DuPont de Nemours is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. Sadly, DuPont de Nemours's EBIT actually dropped 5.9% in the last year. If earnings continue on that decline then managing that debt will be difficult like delivering hot soup on a unicycle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine DuPont de Nemours's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, DuPont de Nemours recorded free cash flow worth 56% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

While DuPont de Nemours's EBIT growth rate makes us cautious about it, its track record of covering its interest expense with its EBIT is no better. But its not so bad at managing its debt, based on its EBITDA,. We think that DuPont de Nemours's debt does make it a bit risky, after considering the aforementioned data points together. That's not necessarily a bad thing, since leverage can boost returns on equity, but it is something to be aware of. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that DuPont de Nemours is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

