Does Dollar Tree's (NASDAQ:DLTR) Share Price Gain of 18% Match Its Business Performance?

Investors can buy low cost index fund if they want to receive the average market return. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll see some that fall short of the average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) share price is up 18% in the last three years, that falls short of the market return. In the last year the stock has gained 12%.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last three years, Dollar Tree failed to grow earnings per share, which fell 4.1% (annualized).

Given the share price resilience, we don't think the (declining) EPS numbers are a good measure of how the business is moving forward, right now. So other metrics may hold the key to understanding what is influencing investors.

It could be that the revenue growth of 4.5% per year is viewed as evidence that Dollar Tree is growing. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth, and maybe shareholder's faith in better days ahead will be rewarded.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:DLTR Earnings and Revenue Growth June 23rd 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Dollar Tree

A Different Perspective

Dollar Tree shareholders are up 12% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 1.8% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Dollar Tree you should be aware of.

Dollar Tree is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

