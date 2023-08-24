Does Disney's Streaming and Attendance Slip Offer a Buy-the-Dip Scenario?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has decades of experience with the highs and lows of the market. Its recent earnings report paints a vivid picture of the challenges the company faces as it navigates through changing consumer preferences and market dynamics with its extensive portfolio of offerings. Streaming and park attendance number dips may give some investors pause, but others may see a chance to pick up shares of an entertainment giant at a bargain price.

Disney posts mixed results as it pursues strategic shifts

Disney's fiscal 2023 third-quarter financial report revealed 4% growth in revenue to $22.3 billion. The company reported a loss of $0.25 per share from continuing operations, in stark contrast to the $0.77 in earnings from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share stood at $1.03, down a modest 5.5% year over year. Mixed signals persisted throughout the most recent earnings report.

Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that he spent the last eight months working to restructure the company. This ambitious undertaking led to improved efficiencies and a concerted focus on "restoring creativity" as the linchpin of the company's operations. The restructuring not only aims at cost-effectiveness but also indicates a coordinated approach that aligns with shifting consumer expectations.

Linear networks continue to struggle as streaming grows

Looking to Disney's various revenue streams, there were both gains and losses across segments. Linear networks' revenue decreased 7% to $6.7 billion, and operating income followed suit with a 23% dip to $1.9 billion. Domestic channels revenue similarly decreased by 4% to $5.5 billion with operating income taking a 14% hit. International channels also pulled back with revenue dropping by 20% to $1.2 billion and an operating loss of $87 million.

Even the streaming arena, once a shining star in Disney's constellation, has encountered headwinds. A decline in Disney+ subscribers, including the important U.S. and Canada market, calls into question the sustainability of the current business model.

Yet, amid that challenge, Disney's direct-to-Consumer (DTC) division managed to grow revenue 9% to $5.5 billion, and its operating loss shrank to $512 million, down from a $1.1 billion loss last year. Disney+ average monthly revenue per paid subscriber increased, displaying a positive trajectory. International Disney+ also showed promise with revenue per subscriber increasing due to higher pricing and favorable foreign exchange impacts.

Disney's revamped strategy for navigating the streaming seas

The earnings report sheds light on Disney's strategic focus on streaming. But the company is now emphasizing profitability and leveraging its iconic brands and franchises. The ad-supported Disney+ option has garnered 3.3 million subscribers, and a bundled subscription plan featuring Disney+ and Hulu may soon launch in the U.S. This move demonstrates Disney's awareness of the need to provide a variety of options to audiences in an increasingly crowded streaming market.

This market still presents a big opportunity for the company, and Iger mentioned offerings like a unified one-app experience that increases user engagement, reduces churn, and opens up avenues for advertisers. Furthermore, the company's evaluating a plan to bring ESPN's flagship channels directly to consumers, aligning with the evolving landscape of sports entertainment.

The company shows plenty of bright spots amid the challenges

Despite headwinds, Disney's parks, experiences, and products segment showed resilience. The company's Cruise Line posted strong revenue and operating income growth in the fiscal third quarter. International parks, including Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, experienced robust recoveries from the pandemic, driving notable growth in revenue, operating income, and attendance. However, lackluster domestic park attendance dragged down the overall growth numbers for this Disney division, primarily those numbers coming from Walt Disney World.

The film studios also continue recalibrating, focusing on producing high-quality films with improved economics. By tapping into big franchises and tentpole films, Disney aims to keep its extensive library engaging and relevant across multiple distribution methods.

Disney offers a promising outlook with plenty of potential and challenges

In a complex entertainment landscape, Disney's strategic maneuvers underscore its commitment to innovation and adaptation. And thanks to its bedrock of creative talent, iconic brands, and dedicated teams, Iger believes the recent restructuring positions the company for long-term success.

So does Disney stock indeed present a "buy-the-dip" scenario for investors? Those looking to buy Disney now must be willing to see beyond the quarterly fluctuations and embrace the company's long-term vision. Despite the near-term uncertainty, Disney's history of resilience and reinvention point to its ability to remain a leader in the entertainment market.

