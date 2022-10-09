Does Digitized Advice Run Afoul of Reg BI?

The advent of digital advice has not only made investing easier but has also allowed client interactions to become more seamless. With more client interactions moving online, do online content and advice still put a client's best interest first? That’s a question the SEC, industry lawyers, and other regulators are contemplating. While online firms such as Robinhood came under scrutiny for gamifying investor behavior, something as simple as an investment calculator on an advisor website can be construed as a recommendation. Last August, the SEC issued a request for comment about broker-dealers’ and investment advisors’ digital engagement practices. Keith Kessel, a senior principal consultant at ACA Group, told Financial Advisor IQ that the SEC “is trying to ascertain in what set of scenarios would a recommendation or solicitation exist versus what are those engagement practices that are outside of the purview of the scope of the solicitation of the suitability rule and/or Regulation Best Interest regulation duty as such.” He also noted that the SEC’s request for comment “emphasizes the regulator’s concern about the blurring of the lines between engagement and advice.”

Finsum: As more client interactions occur online, the SEC is trying to determine what constitutes advice and what constitutes engagement.

