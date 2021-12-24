Does CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is CSG Systems International's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 CSG Systems International had US$375.5m of debt, an increase on US$352.8m, over one year. On the flip side, it has US$224.5m in cash leading to net debt of about US$150.9m.

A Look At CSG Systems International's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:CSGS Debt to Equity History December 24th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that CSG Systems International had liabilities of US$663.2m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$257.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$224.5m and US$285.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$411.4m.

CSG Systems International has a market capitalization of US$1.82b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With net debt sitting at just 0.89 times EBITDA, CSG Systems International is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 8.0 times the interest expense over the last year. The good news is that CSG Systems International has increased its EBIT by 7.1% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine CSG Systems International's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, CSG Systems International recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 96% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Happily, CSG Systems International's impressive conversion of EBIT to free cash flow implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its net debt to EBITDA also supports that impression! When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like CSG Systems International is pretty sensible with its use of debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - CSG Systems International has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

