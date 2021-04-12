Does CrossFirst Bankshares' (NASDAQ:CFB) Share Price Gain of 43% Match Its Business Performance?

There's no doubt that investing in the stock market is a truly brilliant way to build wealth. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. For example, the CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 43% trails the market return. CrossFirst Bankshares hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over the last twelve months, CrossFirst Bankshares actually shrank its EPS by 59%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

CrossFirst Bankshares' revenue actually dropped 4.1% over last year. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:CFB Earnings and Revenue Growth April 12th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on CrossFirst Bankshares

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that CrossFirst Bankshares are up 43% over the year. While it's always nice to make a profit on the stock market, we do note that the TSR was no better than the broader market return of about 59%. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for CrossFirst Bankshares that you should be aware of.

CrossFirst Bankshares is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.