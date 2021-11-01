Does Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Crocs's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Crocs had US$686.0m of debt, an increase on US$135.0m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$436.6m, its net debt is less, at about US$249.4m.

A Look At Crocs' Liabilities

NasdaqGS:CROX Debt to Equity History November 1st 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Crocs had liabilities of US$350.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.04b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$436.6m and US$247.5m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$708.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Crocs has a market capitalization of US$9.50b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Crocs has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.38. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 47.1 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. Better yet, Crocs grew its EBIT by 295% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Crocs can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Crocs produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 69% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Happily, Crocs's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that Crocs is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So we're not worried about the use of a little leverage on the balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Crocs has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

