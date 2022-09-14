Does Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Crexendo's Debt?

As you can see below, Crexendo had US$1.84m of debt, at June 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has US$4.88m in cash, leading to a US$3.04m net cash position. NasdaqCM:CXDO Debt to Equity History September 14th 2022

A Look At Crexendo's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Crexendo had liabilities of US$9.46m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$521.0k due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$4.88m and US$4.27m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$841.0k.

Having regard to Crexendo's size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$60.3m company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Crexendo boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Crexendo's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Crexendo reported revenue of US$35m, which is a gain of 86%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Crexendo?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Crexendo had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$13m and booked a US$2.8m accounting loss. With only US$3.04m on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Crexendo may be on a path to profitability. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Crexendo (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

