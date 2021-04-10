Does Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of January 2021, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had US$896.9m of debt, up from US$473.5m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$568.8m in cash, and so its net debt is US$328.1m.

A Look At Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:CBRL Debt to Equity History April 10th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had liabilities of US$438.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.82b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$568.8m in cash and US$70.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.62b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a market capitalization of US$4.15b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 28%, to US$2.3b. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

While Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$49m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$170m of cash over the last year. So to be blunt we think it is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

