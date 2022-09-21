Does Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Carry?

As you can see below, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had US$372.9m of debt at April 2022, down from US$632.8m a year prior. However, it does have US$24.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$348.1m. NasdaqGS:CBRL Debt to Equity History September 21st 2022

A Look At Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had liabilities of US$465.6m due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.25b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$24.8m as well as receivables valued at US$52.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.64b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of US$2.47b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 1.2 and interest cover of 5.7 times, it seems to us that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. Pleasingly, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is growing its EBIT faster than former Australian PM Bob Hawke downs a yard glass, boasting a 208% gain in the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cracker Barrel Old Country Store's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store recorded free cash flow worth 54% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

When it comes to the balance sheet, the standout positive for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was the fact that it seems able to grow its EBIT confidently. But the other factors we noted above weren't so encouraging. For instance it seems like it has to struggle a bit to handle its total liabilities. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is managing its debt quite well. But a word of caution: we think debt levels are high enough to justify ongoing monitoring. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store you should know about.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

