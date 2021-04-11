Does CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is CONSOL Energy's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that CONSOL Energy had US$600.6m of debt in December 2020, down from US$685.9m, one year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$50.9m, its net debt is less, at about US$549.7m.

How Healthy Is CONSOL Energy's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CEIX Debt to Equity History April 11th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, CONSOL Energy had liabilities of US$368.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.60b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$50.9m and US$160.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.76b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$315.1m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, CONSOL Energy would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine CONSOL Energy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, CONSOL Energy made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$891m, which is a fall of 37%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While CONSOL Energy's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$62m. Combining this information with the significant liabilities we already touched on makes us very hesitant about this stock, to say the least. That said, it is possible that the company will turn its fortunes around. But we think that is unlikely since it is low on liquid assets, and made a loss of US$9.8m in the last year. So while it's not wise to assume the company will fail, we do think it's risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for CONSOL Energy you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

