Does CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is CONSOL Energy's Debt?

As you can see below, CONSOL Energy had US$574.0m of debt, at March 2022, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$222.9m, its net debt is less, at about US$351.1m.

NYSE:CEIX Debt to Equity History July 29th 2022

How Strong Is CONSOL Energy's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that CONSOL Energy had liabilities of US$627.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.42b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$222.9m in cash and US$189.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$1.63b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$2.19b. This suggests shareholders would be heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

CONSOL Energy has a very low debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5 so it is strange to see weak interest coverage, with last year's EBIT being only 0.36 times the interest expense. So one way or the other, it's clear the debt levels are not trivial. We also note that CONSOL Energy improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$21m. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if CONSOL Energy can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, CONSOL Energy actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

CONSOL Energy's interest cover and level of total liabilities definitely weigh on it, in our esteem. But its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that CONSOL Energy is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for CONSOL Energy you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

