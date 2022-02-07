Does Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Comstock Holding Companies Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Comstock Holding Companies had US$5.51m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$12.7m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$7.14m net cash.

NasdaqCM:CHCI Debt to Equity History February 7th 2022

A Look At Comstock Holding Companies' Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Comstock Holding Companies had liabilities of US$4.73m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$12.4m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$12.7m and US$4.62m worth of receivables due within a year. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

This state of affairs indicates that Comstock Holding Companies' balance sheet looks quite solid, as its total liabilities are just about equal to its liquid assets. So while it's hard to imagine that the US$38.2m company is struggling for cash, we still think it's worth monitoring its balance sheet. Succinctly put, Comstock Holding Companies boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Comstock Holding Companies has boosted its EBIT by 33%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Comstock Holding Companies's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Comstock Holding Companies may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Comstock Holding Companies actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Comstock Holding Companies has US$7.14m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 168% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$4.9m. So is Comstock Holding Companies's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Comstock Holding Companies (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

