Does Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Fast Is Comstock Holding Companies Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In business, though not in life, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. It is therefore awe-striking that Comstock Holding Companies's EPS went from US$0.39 to US$1.89 in just one year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Comstock Holding Companies maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 43% to US$36m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqCM:CHCI Earnings and Revenue History January 8th 2022

Comstock Holding Companies isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$37m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Comstock Holding Companies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Comstock Holding Companies insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Indeed, with a collective holding of 68%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. To me this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. With that sort of holding, insiders have about US$26m riding on the stock, at current prices. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Comstock Holding Companies To Your Watchlist?

Comstock Holding Companies's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Comstock Holding Companies for a spot on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Comstock Holding Companies (including 1 which is significant) .

