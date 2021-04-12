Does Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Collegium Pharmaceutical Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 Collegium Pharmaceutical had debt of US$257.1m, up from US$11.5m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$174.1m, its net debt is less, at about US$83.0m.

A Look At Collegium Pharmaceutical's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:COLL Debt to Equity History April 12th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Collegium Pharmaceutical had liabilities of US$239.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$218.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$174.1m as well as receivables valued at US$83.3m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$200.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Collegium Pharmaceutical is worth US$821.3m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Given net debt is only 0.70 times EBITDA, it is initially surprising to see that Collegium Pharmaceutical's EBIT has low interest coverage of 2.0 times. So one way or the other, it's clear the debt levels are not trivial. We also note that Collegium Pharmaceutical improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$56m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Collegium Pharmaceutical can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Over the last year, Collegium Pharmaceutical saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

While Collegium Pharmaceutical's interest cover makes us cautious about it, its track record of converting EBIT to free cash flow is no better. But at least its net debt to EBITDA is a gleaming silver lining to those clouds. When we consider all the factors discussed, it seems to us that Collegium Pharmaceutical is taking some risks with its use of debt. While that debt can boost returns, we think the company has enough leverage now. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Collegium Pharmaceutical is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

