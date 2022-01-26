Does Coffee Holding (NASDAQ:JVA) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Coffee Holding's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Coffee Holding had debt of US$2.52m at the end of July 2021, a reduction from US$4.45m over a year. But on the other hand it also has US$4.51m in cash, leading to a US$1.99m net cash position.

NasdaqCM:JVA Debt to Equity History January 26th 2022

How Healthy Is Coffee Holding's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Coffee Holding had liabilities of US$7.43m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.50m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$4.51m and US$6.25m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$834.9k more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Coffee Holding has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Coffee Holding has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Coffee Holding's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Coffee Holding had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 17%, to US$64m. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is Coffee Holding?

Although Coffee Holding had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it made a statutory profit of US$523k. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. We'll feel more comfortable with the stock once EBIT is positive, given the lacklustre revenue growth. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Coffee Holding you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.